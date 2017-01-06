Brighton Awards Bid for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

January 6, 2017

The Brighton City Council approved the awarding of a bid to overhaul and make over half-a-million dollars in improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.



The five bids were substantially higher than earlier estimates, but in the end council felt it had no alternative but to have all of the work done, and not piece meal, which could have posed risk. The low bid of $564,900 was submitted by Laux Construction Co. of Holt, which is just outside of Lansing. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI the work is critically needed, so council had no recourse other than to approve the full amount. The funds to pay for the project include $300,000 from the city’s general fund and the transfer of $264,900 from the city’s utility reserve fund.



The project includes complete removal and replacement of the HVAC system, including removal and replacement of the heating and ventilation system in the grit and screenings room, the upper gallery and the maintenance garage areas. The work will be integrated with the controls system installed with the first phase of the project in 2014. (TT)