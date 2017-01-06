Howell Teen Charged With 2nd Degree Murder For Drunk Driving Crash

January 6, 2017

Criminal charges have been upgraded against a local man who crashed a vehicle into two homes in Waterford while drunk driving.



18-year-old Jordan Watson of Howell was originally charged with eight felonies for his role in the October 2016 incident, in which he drunkenly drove into two homes with four other people in the vehicle - a 17-year-old female from Commerce Township, a 19-year-old male from Highland, a 13-year-old male from Pontiac and a 14-year-old male from Waterford. Following the crash, all of the vehicle’s occupants were sent to local hospitals with very serious injuries. They were later released from the hospital, except for the 19-year-old male from Highland.



Watson was first charged with four felony counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury (one count for each passenger) and four felony counts of Operating while License Suspended, Revoked or Denied Causing Serious Injury (one count for each passenger).



The charges against Watson have been upgraded, presumably because the passenger that had been hospitalized has since died, although several attempts to confirm that with Waterford Township Police have been unsuccessful. Watson is now facing one count each of 2nd degree murder, Operating Under the Influence Causing Incapacitating Injuries and Operating with a License Suspended Causing Death.



Authorities said Watson was traveling south on Scott Lake Road in Waterford Township in excess of 90 mph, and reportedly ran three red lights before his vehicle crossed over Elizabeth Lake Road onto Edgefield Drive. The vehicle then left the roadway and drove into the attached garage of an unoccupied home, then continued out through the side wall of the garage and struck the side of an adjacent home, before coming to rest. The residents of the second home were not injured.



Watson reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.32% at the time of the crash, which is four times the legal driving limit. His license had also been suspended approximately two months prior to the incident in connection to a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. His next hearing is February 17th in 51st District Court.



Watson is also facing charges of delivering/manufacturing marijuana and felony firearms in a separate case in Oakland County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case February 21st. (DK)