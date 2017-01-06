Economist To Forecast 2017 Business Trends At Howell Event

January 6, 2017

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast event later this month that will focus on the financial forecast for 2017.



Dr. Robert A. Dye, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist for Comerica Bank, will present his forecast for the coming year, including state and national economic trends at the January gathering of Good Morning Livingston. Dye leads the Comerica Economics Department, which provides research and analysis to the bank and its customers, as well as business leaders and policy makers throughout the country.



Good Morning Livingston is set for Thursday, January 19th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township from 7:30 to 9am. The cost for the breakfast event is $20 for members in advance or $25 at the door, and $30 for non-members. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP through the link below. (DK)