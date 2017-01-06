Pinckney Woman Charged With Embezzling More Than $1 Million

January 6, 2017

A Livingston County woman is facing embezzlement charges after authorities say she stole more than $1 million from a Bloomfield Township computer staffing firm.



52-year-old Debbie Broich of Pinckney worked as a bookkeeper at Blue Chip Talent and its related company, Computer Consultants of America. According to Bloomfield Township police, she embezzled the money over a period of six years “for personal living expenses,” including buying new vehicles and paying credit card bills. Broich is free after posting a $250,000 bond December 21st, following her arraignment in 48th District Court on five felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000. Conditions of her bond included that she wear an electronic tether and not have contact with her former coworkers.



Police say the owner of the company became suspicious after reviewing the company’s checking account and finding multiple checks issued to Broich, who is due back in court February 6th. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. (JK)