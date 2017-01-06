Gretchen Whitmer To Headline Rally In Brighton

January 6, 2017

One of the candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s 2018 nomination for governor will headline a rally planned by progressive groups in Livingston County later this month.



The January 21st rally is timed to coincide with events being held around the state and in Washington, D.C. - the day after the inauguration of President Elect Donald Trump. Gretchen Whitmer, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, will headline the rally at the Brighton Mill Pond gazebo. Whitmer first served in the House and was elected in 2006 to the Michigan Senate, where she served until being term limited out of office in 2014. In 2016, she served six months as interim Ingham County prosecutor after the incumbent prosecutor resigned.



Livingston County Democratic Party Vice Chair for Strategy Dan Luria says local progressives can protect and expand on progress made during the last eight years under President Obama. He says the rally is a great chance for voters in Livingston County to hear from the past leader of the Senate Democratic caucus about what’s going on in Lansing. He says working families dodged some bullets in the just-concluded lame duck session and they need to be vigilant to protect past gains that are under threat.



In addition to Whitmer, an invocation will be delivered by the Reverend Deon Johnson of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Ian Robinson, president of the Huron Valley Area Labor Federation, will speak. The rally will start at 10am January 21st. (JM)