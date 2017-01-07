Representative Theis Posts Perfect Voting Record During First Term

January 7, 2017

Another local lawmaker maintained a perfect voting record during her first term as a state representative in 2015-2016.



Republican State Representative Lana Theis of Brighton Township says it’s her duty to show up on behalf of residents in the 42nd District, which includes the residents of the city of Brighton and the townships of Brighton, Genoa, Green Oak, Hamburg and Putnam. Theis said she’s honored to have the responsibility and is proud that she did not miss a single vote.



47th District State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township also posted a perfect voting record during his first term.



During the last legislative session, Theis served as the vice chair of the Committee on Insurance and as a member of the committees on Financial Services, Local Government, and Oversight and Ethics. She was selected by her peers to serve as assistant majority floor leader in the 2017-2018 term. (JM)