Local Man Gets Prison For Role In Fowlerville-Based Meth Lab

January 7, 2017

A local man charged in connection to a methamphetamine lab that authorities say operated out of a Fowlerville residence has been sentenced.



Last month, 31-year-old Paul Thomas Shaposka pleaded guilty as charged to delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine and as a third-time habitual offender. He was sentenced Thursday to 51 months to 20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.



Shaposka and 40-year-old Patrick Hoisington, both of Fowlerville, were charged in June following a drug investigation at Hoisington’s residence by the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team. There, the team reportedly found items in every room of the house that are used for making meth. One undercover officer said it was very obvious that the substance was being made there.



Both suspects were bound over to Circuit Court in July. Hoisington pleaded guilty in October to four counts related to operating a meth lab, possessing and delivering the substance, and delivering or manufacturing marijuana. He also pleaded as a second-time habitual offender. He was sentenced to a minimum of two years to a maximum of thirty years in the Michigan Department of Corrections with a credit of 153 days served. (DK)