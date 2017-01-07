Livingston County Sheriff Participating In Presidential Inaugural Parade With Mounted Team

January 7, 2017

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy will be among three executives making a special appearance with a mounted police drill team in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade.



For the third consecutive inauguration, Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard has been selected to participate. The team is made up of mounted officers throughout the state but this year, three Michigan law enforcement executives accepted an invitation to participate with their mounted officers/deputies in the Inaugural Parade. The three include Murphy, Sheriff Jack Welsh of Lenawee County and Chief Mike Neymanowski of the Oxford City Police Department.



Murphy noted this will be the first time in both Michigan and American history that Michigan’s Law Enforcement executives in full uniform have passed in review with a unit selected to highlight a Presidential Inaugural Parade. Murphy tells WHMI he's excited and honored to attend, and is very proud of their member Diane Brady who will represent not just Livingston County but Michigan in law enforcement.



The inauguration and parade will take place on Friday, January 20th in Washington DC and will celebrate the theme “We the People: Our American Journey”. As Republican as he is, Murphy says he’ll be the first one to admit that Donald Trump was not his first choice and acknowledged that as a country; there is some angst out there with the incoming President. But at the end of the day, Murphy says that’s who was elected and we need to get behind him as commander in chief. (JM)