Highland Man Admits To Attempting To Rob Local Bank

January 8, 2017

A Highland Township man has admitted he planned to rob a Livingston County bank in November.



On Friday, 18-year-old Ricky Lee Keyser pleaded guilty as charged to one count of attempted bank robbery. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Keyser had hatched a plan to rob the Fifth Third Bank located near Grand River and Old US-23 in Brighton Township.



Acting on information obtained through an informant, sheriff’s detectives were able to locate Keyser while he was on the way to rob the bank November 30th. A traffic stop was performed on his vehicle and Keyser, who was unarmed, was taken into custody without incident. A search of his vehicle turned evidence that authorities say confirmed his intention to rob the bank, including a robbery note and clothing to disguise his identity. He faces sentencing January 26th.



Earlier this year, Keyser was charged in Oakland County after he stole a car and smashed it into a 7-11 store in an alleged attempt to gain entry to the building. He also attempted to steal another car from Milford High School and several larcenies were reported in the vicinity. In May, he was sentenced in that case to 210 days in jail, two years of probation and to make restitution. (DK)