Construction Continues On US-23 "Flex Route" System

January 9, 2017

Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation are continuing work along US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



Construction is taking place from just south of M-36 up to M-14. M-DOT spokeswoman Kari Arend says random lane closures will be taking place and then in about a month, things will ramp up a little bit more and motorists will start to see more traffic impacts and work taking place along the corridor. Arend tells WHMI they do have a different traffic configuration in place and remind motorists to slow down, use caution and be courteous to other drivers as it is an active construction zone. Arend says especially on northbound US-23, traffic has been shifted over to the outside shoulder so that crews can work in the median if need be.



Overall the work on US-23 involves bridge replacement, widening at several locations, bridge repair, ramp improvements and pavement repairs. Arend says the biggest part of the project will be the inclusion of what’s known as a “flex route” system that will be used for the first time in Michigan to help manage traffic along the corridor and improve congestion and safety. She says crews are upgrading the median shoulders so they can be used at peak traffic times such as rush hour or festival events, and they will be controlled by an overhead electronic signage system.



Early stages of work will include shoulder repairs in both directions, temporary ramp extensions, temporary widening of the Barker Road and the Great Lakes Central Railroad bridges, median drainage work, and minor structure work at 6 Mile, 8 Mile and North Territorial Roads.



Information and project updates are available through the link below. (JM)