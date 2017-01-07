Brighton City Council Approves Lighting For Nearly Complete Hampton Inn

The Brighton City Council, meeting in its first session of the new year Thursday, approved a site plan amendment for the Hampton Inn, which is nearing completion at 8068 Challis Road, west of Grand River.



The site plan amendment will allow accent lighting to make the exterior of the building more attractive. The original site plan for the structure was approved in 2014, but the required, separate approval of the exterior accent lighting was not approved at that time. As a result, the matter had to be taken up separately at the December Planning Commission meeting, and again Thursday at the City Council meeting, where the site plan was given final approval.



The exterior lighting plan shows white accent lighting at the four corners and the middle sections, along the top of the structure. The developers of the Hampton Inn project, who were not at the meeting Thursday night, have said that part of the reason for going forward with the project after long delays is its proximity to the new $175 million, 320,000-square-foot U of M medical facility, to be called Brighton Health Center South, that is under construction and slated to be completed in the fall of 2018. (TT)