Brighton Council OKs Veterans Memorial Sidewalk Paver Expansion

January 8, 2017

The Brighton City Council has approved a site plan amendment to allow extension of the sidewalk leading to the Veteran’s Memorial, as proposed by the Veterans Memorial Subcommittee. Action was taken on the amendment at the regular council meeting on Thursday. The project will be completed at no cost to the city. According to veterans' group representatives, who were at the meeting, the reason for the need is that they are running out of room for the commemorative brick pavers that pay homage to veterans. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI the expanded walkway will allow for more brick pavers to be added. Steve Conway, a member of the subcommittee, says that 751 pavers are installed currently, with space for just 45 more. On average around 45-50 new pavers are added each year, meaning they would run out of room by the end of this year without the additional pavers. The extension will connect the existing northeast sidewalk with the northwest walkway. The City Planning Commission approved the site plan modification at its Dec. 19 meeting and sent it on to council for final approval. (TT)

