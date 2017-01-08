Fowlerville Woman Pleads No Contest in Injury Accident

January 8, 2017

A Fowlerville woman is in jail awaiting sentencing in connection with a crash that seriously injured a person at Grand River and Warner Road northwest of Howell in Howell Township. At an appearance Friday before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh in Livington County Circuit Court, 36-year-old Kathryn Sue Doyle pleaded no contest to a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Although a plea of nolo contendere, or no contest, is not an admission of guilt, it is treated that way at the time of sentencing. Under a plea bargaining agreement, Doyle would be sentenced to nine months in the county jail and be placed on five years' probation. According to the Livingston County Press & Argus, the prosecutor's office agreed not to seek an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine after Doyle allegedly tested positive for possession of meth. Police say the accident occurred last July when Doyle, who was going east on Warner Road, failed to stop when approaching the intersection and rear-ended the other vehicle. The driver of that car was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with serious injuries but has since been released. Doyle and her female passenger, who is also from Fowlerville, were transported to Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell for treatment. At the hearing, Judge Cavanaugh revoked Doyle’s bond and ordered her to the Livingston County Jail. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.(TT)