Tyrone Township Family Loses House & Pets In Weekend Fire

January 9, 2017

A local family lost all of its pets after a weekend fire ravaged their Tyrone Township house.



The fire at the home in the 9500 block of Fuller Drive was called in at about 4am Saturday. The Tri-County Times reports that four people were in the home at the time of the fire. One was treated at a nearby hospital and released, while two others were treated for smoke inhalation and cuts. The home’s owners, Kenneth and Earline Lee, were reportedly living in the house with their adult son and his girlfriend. While the family made it out safely, their seven dogs did not and were killed in the fire.



A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family, which lost everything. You’ll find that link below. As for the cause of the fire, that remains under investigation, although officials don’t suspect it was suspicious in nature. (JK)