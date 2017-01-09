Brighton Woman Killed In Genoa Township Crash

A Brighton woman is dead following a traffic crash Sunday night.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out at approximately 9:20pm to the intersection of Golf Club Road and Hughes Road in Genoa Township for a two vehicle crash. Their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by 61 year old Brighton resident was eastbound on Golf Club Road when she attempted to complete a U-turn at the intersection with Hughes Road. As she was completing the U-turn, her vehicle was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by a 16 year old Howell resident who was also eastbound on Golf Club Road.



The Brighton woman was pronounced deceased at the scene while the 16 year old Howell resident was not injured in the crash. Both individuals were wearing seatbelts while authorities say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Traffic Safety Bureau. Traffic was detoured around the crash for approximately 2 ½ hours while deputies investigated. The Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance also assisted at the scene. (JK)