State Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Crash

January 9, 2017

A Brighton man is dead after crashing his snowmobile Sunday afternoon.



State Police from the Brighton Post were called to the scene of the crash at 4:08pm, along with the Brighton Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. Mike Evans is the Brighton Fire Department’s Deputy Chief and says the 48-year-old Brighton man, identified as Robert Mechigian, was pronounced dead at the scene following initial resuscitation efforts.



Witnesses said the snowmobile was traveling south across the lake at a high rate of speed when it struck the bridge and caught fire. State Police say its unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in this crash, which remains under investigation. (JK)