Group Of Local Women Choose The Torch As Final 2016 Donation Winners

January 9, 2017

A local nonprofit took a big step forward recently toward their goal of a permanent home to offer skilled training for the disabled.



The Torch and Torch 180 were the December winners of the quarterly gathering of 100 Women Who Care About Livingston County. The group brings together women from across the area to hear a presentation from three local nonprofits. The women, who each write a check for $100, then vote on which group should receive funding. Sandie Cortez is one of the group’s organizers and along with Karen Mae of Brighton Ford, the group's main sponsor, made the official presentation of a check for $10,125 to The Torch co-founders Rhonda Callanan and Sarah Ruddle this morning on Mike & Jon in the Morning. Ruddle says the money helped them make a down payment on a permanent facility in Livingston County, which will allow Torch 180 an established space to continue training disabled individuals for work in the food service industry. It will also allow The Torch food truck a space to serve as a commissary once they again begin offering free meals around the area in the spring.



Altogether, 100 Women Who Care About Livingston County gave more than $41,000 in 2016 to groups including Meals on Wheels, Reaching Higher and Works Skills Corporation. Pictured from left to right: Sarah Ruddle, Rhonda Callanan, Sandie Cortez and Karen Mae.