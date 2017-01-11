Citizen of the Year To Be Named At Annual Howell Chamber of Commerce Dinner

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner and “Citizen of the Year” presentation later this month.



The decades-old tradition of naming a Citizen of the Year will take place on Thursday, January 26th. This year’s dinner and award ceremony will be the 60th annual event, and each year the previous winners gather in secret to select the newest recipient. The Citizen of the Year award is set aside for those who have spent a significant portion of their lives contributing to the local area. Last year’s winner, Livingston County Drain Commissioner and Director of Public Works, Brian Jonckheere, will present this year’s award.



While the winner of the big award is kept a secret until the dinner, other people and groups that will be honored at the meeting have been announced. They include Jessica Brooks, who will receive the Young Professional Award, Barb Barden for the Outstanding Tourism Achievement Award, Cleary University for the Game Changer Award and Richard Lim, who will receive the Above and Beyond Award. The County of Livingston will receive the Partners in Place-making Award and Mass Transportation Authority will receive the Transportation Innovation Award.



The dinner will begin at 6pm on the 26th at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. You’ll find details at howell.org. (DK)