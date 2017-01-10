Hartland Planning Commission To Hear Site Plans For Multiplex Cinema

January 10, 2017

Site plans for a movie theater to be constructed in Hartland Township will undergo review this week.



The Hartland Planning Commission meets Thursday and will review site plans for an Emagine Theatre with 10 auditoriums in the Hartland Towne Square development, north of M-59 and west of Clark Road. The applicant, CH Hartland LLC, is looking to construct one stand-alone theater totaling 64,600-square-feet. The theater is proposing to offer alcoholic beverages, thus the applicant will be seeking a liquor license for the facility. At least one of the auditoriums would provide an E-MAX experience. Staffing would include approximately 100 employees, primarily part-time positions.



The theater would be located in the southern end of a development area that’s approximately 33 acres. Modifications to the parking lot are being proposed and additionally, an amendment to the Hartland Towne Square PD Agreement and Pattern Book is requested to revise wall sign standards. The applicant has submitted architectural and landscape waiver requests, with new landscaping and berms being proposed along the frontage of Hartland Road.



The Planning Commission meeting starts at 7pm Thursday in the Hartland Township Hall. Photo: Emagine-Entertainment. (JM)