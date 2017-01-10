Brighton School Board Elects New President

January 10, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education has elected Andy Burchfield as its new president for the coming year.



His elevation to the presidency came on a unanimous, 7-0 vote. David Chesney was reelected vice president on a 5-2 vote with Bill Trombley and John Conely voting no; Roger Myers was elected secretary on a 7-0 vote and Ken Stahl was reelected treasurer on a 5-2 vote. Burchfield tells WHMI he is honored to be the board's president, and feels his practice of looking at all sides of a question and weighing them carefully before making a decision will hold him in good stead. Burchfield adds that he gets along well with all factions on the board, which is an advantage when there is dissention among individual board members.



Sharply differing views is something that has occasionally marked the Brighton Board of Education in the recent past. The board also seated two new members - Alicia Reid and Roger Myers – Monday night. Each won a 4-year seat in the November general election. (TT)