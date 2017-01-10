Identity Of Crash Victim Released

The Brighton woman killed in a traffic crash Sunday night has been identified.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Denise Jane Mackay was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at approximately 9:20pm at the intersection of Golf Club and Hughes roads in Genoa Township. A preliminary investigation indicated Mackay was eastbound on Golf Club in a 2014 Jeep Patriot when she attempted to complete a U-turn at the intersection. As she did, her vehicle was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by a 16 year old Howell resident who was also eastbound on Golf Club Road. The Howell teen was not injured in the crash.



Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and authorities say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Traffic Safety Bureau. (JK)