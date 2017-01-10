Livingston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Flex To Get Protective Body Armor

January 10, 2017

A four-legged member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving some potentially lifesaving body armor thanks to a non-profit organization.



K9 Flex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. The vest for K9 Flex is being sponsored by an anonymous donor and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of our first Chihuahua, Pepe”. Each protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is valued between $1,795 and $2,234. It has an average weight of four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. All of the vests are custom made in Michigan.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is anticipating delivery within eight to ten weeks. The full press release can be viewed in the attachment. (JM)