High Winds Could Impact Evening Commute, Power Outages Possible

January 10, 2017

A high wind warning is in effect for Livingston County – making for a potentially dangerous evening commute given earlier rain and snow.



A cold front will be moving through the area tonight and wind gusts of up to 60mph are possible according to Livingston Weatherwatch Meteorologist Dave Bowers. High wind activity could cause problems for anyone traveling on local roads and freeways but also result in power outages. In addition to possible power outages, motorists are advised to be alert for downed trees and large limbs or branches as there have already been scattered reports locally.



The high wind warning will be in effect until 4am Wednesday. Complete weather and traffic information can be heard on WHMI 93.5FM. (JM)