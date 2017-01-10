South Lyon Named Among Best Places To Raise A Family

January 10, 2017

One local community has been named among the best places to raise a family in the state.



Personal finance website WalletHub had analysts compare 104 of the most populated cities across Michigan using 21 different metrics. Their findings placed South Lyon as 5th for the top places raise children. Their methodology stemmed from four different key dimensions. Family Life & Fun took into account numbers of playgrounds per capita, average commute time, and percentages of families with children. Education, Health, and Safety looked at the quality of school systems, crime rates, and air quality. Socioeconomics considered divorce rates, unemployment rates, and wealth gaps. And finally, housing and general affordability were measured.



Within the study, South Lyon had the 3rd lowest percentage of families below the poverty line. The full report can be found through the link below. And the top city to raise a family in Michigan? Rochester. (MK)