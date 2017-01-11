Passenger Charged In Crash That Left Howell Teen Facing Murder Count

January 11, 2017

A hearing is set next month for a Livingston County man now charged with 2nd degree murder in a fatal traffic crash.



18-year-old Jordan Watson of Howell is accused of being intoxicated when he drove into two Waterford Township homes October 9th with four other people in the vehicle. One of those passengers, 19-year-old Gage Remsberg of Highland Township, remained hospitalized until his death December 8th. That prompted authorities to then upgrade the charges against Watson. Waterford Township Police Lt. Scott Good says in addition to second-degree murder, Watson is also charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and OWI with a Suspended License Causing Death, as well as six other counts of OWI causing serious injury and OWI with a suspended license. Watson, who faces up to life in prison, will next be in Oakland County district court for an exam on February 17th.



Authorities said Watson was traveling south on Scott Lake Road in excess of 90 mph, before his vehicle crossed over Elizabeth Lake Road and into the attached garage of an unoccupied home. The vehicle then continued out through the side wall of the garage and struck the side of an adjacent home, before coming to rest. Watson reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.32% at the time of the crash, which is four times the legal driving limit. Meanwhile, a felony charge of allowing an intoxicated person to drive a motor vehicle causing death was also authorized against a 17-year-old Commerce Township female who was a passenger in the vehicle. Lt. Good said the car in question belonged to her father, but she had legal control over it that night and is accused of knowingly allowing Watson to drive while he was intoxicated. She is due in court January 24th for a probable cause conference. She faces up to ten years in prison on the felony count. (JK)