Hune Scores Perfect Voting Record For Third Straight Legislative Session

January 11, 2017

A local state senator has again achieved a perfect voting record.



Senator Joe Hune had zero missed votes out of a total of 1,499 roll call votes, giving him a perfect voting record for the 98th Legislative term covering 2015 and 2016. The Iosco Township Republican said it was “an honor” to represent the 22nd district in the Michigan Senate and ensuring his constituents had their voices heard.



There are 38 members in the Michigan Senate and Hune is one of nine to have a perfect voting record. He is also the only state Senator to have done so in three straight legislative sessions. (JK)