Services Set For Brighton Man Killed In Snowmobile Crash

January 11, 2017

Services have been set for a Brighton man killed in a snowmobile crash on a local lake.



48-year-old Robert Mechigian was killed Sunday afternoon when his snowmobile crashed into the abutment for the Woodland Shores Drive bridge over Woodland Lake in Brighton. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene following initial resuscitation efforts. Visitation for Mechigian will be held at the Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Brighton on Friday from 4-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John Armenian Church in Southfield on Saturday at 9:30am. His obituary described the husband and father of three kids as a consummate businessman who owned and operated two Power Sports Dealerships, four Auto Washes and commercial and residential real estate properties.



Memorial donations may be made in his name to Wounded Warriors Project and the Michigan Humane Society. (JK)