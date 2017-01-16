Northfield Community Park Master Plan Public Workshop Tuesday

January 16, 2017

A public workshop is approaching to help guide the future of downtown Whitmore Lake.



Northfield Township’s Community Park Master Plan Public Workshop will be held Tuesday, January 17th. The township purchased 23 acres of land adjacent to the Post Office in downtown Whitmore Lake and officials say now it's now time to plan for the future of downtown. Attendees are being invited to collaborate on the future of downtown Whitmore Lake, lakefront access, development options and public amenities at the Northfield Community Park site. Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 7pm at the Northfield Township offices, located at 8350 Main Street in Whitmore Lake.



Those looking to attend are asked to RSVP by calling and leaving a voicemail with their name and number of attendees. To RSVP, please call 734-449-2880 ext. 25. More information is included in the link provided. (JM)