Volunteers Sought For Event To Stock Salvation Army Pantry

January 15, 2017

With the holidays over and a new year upon us, Gleaners Community Food Bank and a local grocery store are partnering to help stock the Salvation Army of Livingston County's Food Pantry.



Volunteers are needed to represent the Salvation Army organization outside of the Kroger store at 108 Highland Road in Hartland on January 28th and 29th. All monies and donated food collected will benefit the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and Summer Lunch Bunch Community Meal Program. Volunteers will stand at the store entrance to share information about the cause, distribute fliers with details and collect donations. Collected food will be transported by volunteers back to The Salvation Army periodically throughout each shift. Monies collected will be turned in to the Kroger service center at the end of each day. Organizers say volunteers should be prepared to stand outside for their entire shift, wear comfortable layers and good quality shoes. All donations will go directly to the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry.



Anyone interested is asked to contact Volunteer and Seasonal Programs Coordinator Liz Welch at (517) 295-4347 or

liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org.



A link to more information or to sign up is also provided. (JM)