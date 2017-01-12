Pipes Burst At Cornerstone Building For Second Time

January 12, 2017

Cold weather has caused pipes to burst in one of downtown Fenton’s iconic buildings twice this winter.



The Fenton Fire Department responded to the call of another burst water pipe at the Cornerstone building last Sunday night. According to the Tri-County Times Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff said that all of the water was on the outside of the building and that no tenants were forced out due to the incident. The only evidence of a problem being seen was a frozen waterfall along the building and on the sidewalk below. Three weeks ago the fire department responded to a similar call at the building which caused damage to condominiums on the second and third floors, and caused a first floor restaurant to close for clean-up. The condos from the first incident are still under repair and could cost up to $100,000 to fix.



The building’s management reported that they will be meeting with engineers this week in an effort to figure out how to keep this from happening a third time. (MK)