Threat Discovered On Bathroom Wall At Whitmore Lake High School Likely Old

January 11, 2017

A search of Whitmore Lake High School had to be conducted Wednesday after a student discovered what’s believed to be an old threat on a bathroom wall.



Superintendent Tom DeKeyser tells WHMI a student reported seeing a message on a bathroom wall, which appeared old and was dated "2016". He says such reports are taken seriously, thus an investigation began immediately upon discovering the statement. He says police were contacted and a team began a building search. Due to the circumstances, DeKeyser says they did not evacuate students as the threat did not appear timely nor credible. He noted that a team would continue searching Wednesday night and that police would be on site Thursday to ensure the safety of all present in district facilities. DeKeyser says the district would appreciate any help identifying the perpetrator since these types of incidents, whether valid or not, create a significant disruption to the education of many.





The following statement was issued to parents by DeKeyser shortly before 3pm:



"It has come my attention that a written statement threatening to bomb this school was discovered on a bathroom wall. The statement was dated 2016. It was discovered today. I don't know how long the threat has been present. Upon discovering the statement, a team began a building search. A team will continue searching tonight and police will be onsite tomorrow to ensure the safety of all present in our facilities."



Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKeyser or Northfield Township Police. (JM)