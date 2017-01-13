Young Americans Performing Arts Group Bring Workshop To Huron Valley Schools

A popular performing arts group is bringing a workshop to Huron Valley Schools as part of its “Turn Up The Music” tour.



The Young Americans have been setting out to inspire the world since 1962. 44 Young Americans arrived Thursday and will be working with students from 3rd to 12th grades at Huron Valley Schools through Saturday. The Young Americans Signature Workshop and Show uses music as a tool to help students learn, explore, create, and grow in the performing arts. Students will learn and perform in an hour-long variety show featuring 60 pieces of music from Broadway and film by the end of the clinic. There will also be classes in voice, dance, songwriting, self-confidence, and leadership.



Milford High School Vocal Music Teacher Maryann Lambrecht tells WHMI the tour is called “Turn Up The Music”, but music is just the vehicle of what happens during the whole experience. She says this offers a non-traditional type of experience that’s more about exploration of self and says students will learn a one-hour variety show in roughly a day-and-a-half with a teamwork approach. She says the program brings students confidence and through music and discovery in workshop, they begin to believe in themselves. Lambrecht commented she takes students to statewide honors choirs and different conferences but this offers a different, non-traditional type of musical experience. She says music is a great vehicle for self-discovery and learning, adding it’s important to support the arts because good artistic students make great citizens and wonderful leaders.



Two performances are scheduled at 1pm and 5pm Saturday. The public is welcome to attend. Ticket information is available through the link below. (MK/JM)