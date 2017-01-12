Amid Criticism, Volunteer Says Last Chance Rescue Director Will Retire

January 12, 2017

After concerns were raised about a local animal shelter, one volunteer says plans are in place to turn the non-profit around.



An earlier story aired on WHMI about Last Chance Rescue in Howell Township being ordered to connect both the house and kennel on its property to the sewer system or face having the property condemned. An online fundraising effort is continuing, although the goal has been upped from an initial $40,000 in late December to $50,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, $22,619 had been raised. That initial story resulted in various individuals and former employees concerned about facility conditions and alleged money mismanagement reaching out to WHMI.



Amanda Longo is a former employee who still volunteers with the non-profit and is currently coordinating a fundraising event at Block Brewery at the end of the month to help save the shelter. Longo believes some of the negative attention generated on Facebook was caused by a disgruntled individual who used to foster animals and butted heads with the current director, Sharen Kizer. Longo assured the public that things are on the right track and a transition plan is being coordinated. Longo says Kizer is in the process of retiring as she is getting older and can’t do everything required of the position considering her dwindling health. She says a transition plan is being worked out and they’re calling it “Last Chance Rescue – A New Beginning”, noting future decisions will go through an entire board and not a single individual as in the past.



As for the various allegations, Longo told WHMI complaints are always open to interpretation and not everyone has always agreed with some of the decisions made by Kizer in the last couple of years. Copies of complaints and investigative reports made to Livingston County Animal Control were obtained by WHMI through the Freedom of Information Act. Director Andy Seltz confirmed that officers have responded to complaints at the shelter but noted Kizer did eventually address issues of concern. Complaints and violations range from 2011 to as recent as late December of unsanitary facility conditions, dogs constantly being loose, sick animals being adopted out and the shelter being over the allotted number of dogs allowed under their kennel license.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has regulatory oversight of animal shelters and confirmed that it has received one or more complaints “but because this is considered an active investigation, we do not make public the nature or number of complaints until the investigation is complete. This is to help ensure that our investigations are not compromised, as well as to protect against any false or inaccurate claims”.



Kizer declined to comment to WHMI when contacted for this most recent story.



A flyer for the upcoming fundraiser is attached and a link to the GoFundMe account is provided. (JM)