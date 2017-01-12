SELCRA's New Director "Excited" To Develop Organization

The Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority (SELCRA) is hitting the ground running with a new leader at the helm.



SELCRA’s former director, Phillip Biscorner, served for approximately six months before receiving a job offer he says he couldn’t turn down. Biscorner resigned last month and the authority wasted no time finding a replacement. Jason Spiller of Novi originally applied for the position alongside Biscorner and was one of the final candidates for the job. Though he wasn’t chosen the first time around, the authority did come back to him, offering the job which he says he accepted with excitement.



Spiller says he knows SELCRA is changing and he’s looking forward to developing the authority from its current state as a “blank canvas”. One of Spiller’s priorities is re-opening the former skate park near Meijer in Brighton. He says the park is a “great asset” and would like to open it to the public by summertime.



Spiller’s two children attend South Lyon Schools and he says he appreciates the surrounding region for its vested interest in recreation and the supportive community. Additionally Spiller says the area is lush with resources including but not limited to Mt. Brighton, metro and state parks, and a number of lakes. Spiller says those amenities equal ample opportunities year round to recreate, and it’s the authority’s job to put the pieces together.



Spiller has a long history working in the field of parks and recreation. He has managed an extensive park system, developed collaborations with businesses and established programming. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation Administration from Wayne State University and a Masters in Sports Administration. Spiller says now that the restraints have been lifted, he is looking forward to making the authority more well-rounded and developing it for a supportive community with a vested interest in recreation. (DK)



Facebook photo