Accessory Structure Setback Talks In Putnam On Hold

January 12, 2017

One township’s planning commission discussed easing the restrictions on how far secondary structures need to be off of property lines.



The idea to change the setback restrictions in Putnam Township started as a desire by residents brought to Zoning Administrator Ken Damrel who then brought it to the planning commission last year. The current restrictions require detached accessory structures to be at least 50 feet off the rear property line and 30-40 feet off the sides. Some residents wishing to add a small shed or garage felt these minimum distances were too restrictive, and would force the accessory structure to be built in the middle of their property, if they owned a smaller lot. Last year, the commission worked with their planning consultant to come up with an amendment to their ordinance that would ease these distances. At Wednesday night’s meeting, they discussed possible new set back distances equaling the greater of 10-feet from the property line or a distance equal to the height of the peak of the structure.



With the new year came new additions to the commission board, and chairman Jeff Lomber appreciated the ideas they received from them. They were concerned about the new setbacks being too lenient and manipulative by bad neighbors. While they tabled the discussion on Wednesday, Lomber said possible changes were not dead in the water and that he believed they needed to be changed to help meet the needs of the residents. (MK)