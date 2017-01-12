Early Tax-Filers Can Expect Delays for EITC, Other Refunds

January 12, 2017

Tax law changes could affect when those who often rely on tax refunds will get their money back.



The IRS will begin accepting 2016 income tax returns on Jan. 23, but because of new anti-fraud measures, taxpayers filing early and claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit and/or the Additional Child Tax Credit won't likely see their refunds until late February. Ross Yednock, program director of the Michigan Economic Impact Coalition at the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, says many people in Michigan rely heavily on getting that refund. "Folks will kind of plan their year out knowing, 'I will be getting a good chunk of change, I can take care of this auto payment, pay my property taxes, get caught up on rent,' what have you. And if they've planned this way and done this way the last few years, this year's going to be different."



The IRS says it will hold all refunds until at least Feb. 15. However, given the Presidents Day holiday on the Feb. 20, Yednock says it could be closer to the end of the month before refunds are received. More information is available online through the link below. (JK/Public News Service)