New Hudson Man Sentenced In Store Parking Lot Hit & Run

January 12, 2017

Sentence has been handed down to a New Hudson man charged in a hit and run incident that sent two senior citizens to the hospital.



65-year-old Rodney Allen Snider was sentenced Wednesday to 6 months in the Oakland County Jail for his guilty plea to a charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a license suspended. Snider will also have to pay nearly $3,000 in court costs and fees. Police say Snider’s pickup truck hit an elderly couple November 8th in the parking lot of the Lyon Township WalMart store. Witnesses said Snider drove off after hitting the South Lyon couple as they walked out of the store with a shopping cart.



The victims, identified as a 74-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, were knocked to the ground and taken to St. John’s Providence Park Hospital, where they were treated and released. Snider turned himself in after being identified by deputies, who also learned he went shopping after the incident. (JK)