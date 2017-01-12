Bishop Co-Sponsored Regulatory Reform Bill Passes House

The GOP-led House has approved a bill co-sponsored by a local lawmaker that would overhaul how government regulations are enacted.



The bill, co-sponsored by Congressman Mike Bishop, would prohibit the most costly rules from taking effect until courts can resolve litigation challenging their enactment, among numerous other changes. The Rochester Republican said that the regulatory process for federal agencies has “gone unchecked for too long” and that the House “took another step to restore the balance of power as it was intended,” It passed, 238-183, with just five Democrats voting in favor. It is the third regulatory overhaul passed in the House during the first two weeks of the 115th Congress, although all three measures face difficult prospects in the Senate.



Specifically, the bill would require agencies to post more detailed information on proposals for an extended period of time, limit judge's interpretations in legal challenges, and require agencies to enact the lowest-cost version of a rule. Republicans say the changes sought would reduce costs on businesses and make it easier for businesses to hire workers and grow the economy. Opponents, including the Judiciary Committee's senior Democrat, John Conyers of Detroit, say the bill would jeopardize the government's capability "to safeguard public health and safety, the environment, workplace safety and consumer financial protections.” Bishop, who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, countered that, “Families and small businesses are sick and tired of Washington bureaucrats crafting costly rules and regulations behind closed doors.” He insists the bills would ensure Congress has proper oversight in the federal rulemaking process. (JK)