SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available To Local Small Businesses

January 14, 2017

Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are being made available to small businesses throughout Livingston County and across the state.



The U.S. Small Business Administration made the announcement this week. The loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aqua-culture and private non-profit organizations in Michigan as a result of the drought from May 25th through October 25th, 2016.



The disaster declaration includes various counties throughout the state including Livingston, Washtenaw, Genesee, Oakland and Shiawassee. Officials say when the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, then the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities affected by the same disaster. Loan applications are available on the Small Business Administration’s website.



Details are in the attached press release. (JM)