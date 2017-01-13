M-DOT Announces Single Lane Closure On US-23 Near 6 Mile

January 13, 2017

Single lane closures are planned on US-23 as part of ongoing corridor work in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



Starting at 8:00 tonight, there will be a single lane closure on southbound US-23 between 6 Mile Road and North Territorial Road. The single lane closure will be in place until 8am Saturday.



Then next week, more work is planned at Barker Road and US-23. Starting on Monday, the sidewalk that runs along the south side of Barker Road under US-23 will be closed. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is needed so crews can safely work on the Barker Road bridge. (JM)