3rd Annual Free Hartland Family Winterfest Set January 28th

January 20, 2017

Organizers and the community are gearing up for some winter fun in Hartland Township later this month.



The 3rd annual Hartland Family Winterfest will be held on Saturday, January 28th from noon-7pm at Hartland Heritage Park on M-59, located just west of Fenton Road. A warming tent will be offered and the event is held no matter what the weather. Attractions include ice skating with free ice skate rental, sledding, fireworks, ice bowling, tundra volleyball, bubble ball, ice carving demonstrations and face painting.



Hartland Township Manager James Wickman tells WHMI activities are offered at no cost so families can come out and enjoy the park and the winter weather. He says they had perfect snow the first year but not so much last year, hence why the family friendly events are specifically designed for whether there is snow or not. Wickman thanked all of the local businesses and community organizations that have continuously stepped up, saying it’s truly a grassroots effort throughout the community and the growing support helps make it bigger and better every year.



While events are free, food and beverages are offered with proceeds benefitting the Hartland Teen Center. A shuttle will also be available from the old Hartland Wal-Mart to Heritage Park and All Saints Church. More information and a full schedule of events are available online at www.HartlandWinterfest.com. A link is below. (JM)