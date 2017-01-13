Marijuana Lawyer To Talk About Legislation

January 13, 2017

A local political organization is hosting a talk later this month about medical marijuana legislation.



The Livingston County Democrats have asked a local litigator, who founded the Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan, to speak at its monthly meeting on January 26th at 7 pm. Democratic Party Chair Judy Daubenmier says Denise Pollicella will talk about recent changes in the medical marijuana law. She says Pollicella has experience working with legislators on the law and can provide some clarification. She says she thinks there has been confusion in Michigan since voters approved the medical marijuana law in 2008. Daubenmier says the law is not necessarily being implemented in a way that voters intended. She says recently the legislature took some action and tried to clarify how this law can actually work in practice. She says Pollicella, is someone who has been at the forefront in negotiating a new sort of regimen for how the law will work and they're hoping to hear from her how people can access medical marijuana and what the new law means.



Daubenmier says voters passed legislation to allow the use of medical marijuana by certain individuals, but some municipalities were hesitant to allow dispensaries. She says there is a big concern that the law will be abused, but voters intended to make medical marijuana available to people who need it. She says she hopes Pollicella will answer questions about the legislation and help those who need medical marijuana to get access to it. The meeting will be held at party headquarters, located at 8028 Grand River in the Woodland Plaza. (DS)