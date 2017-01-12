Northfield Township Board Retreat Saturday

January 12, 2017

The Northfield Township Board of Trustees will gather for a board retreat this weekend.



The special meeting will be held at the Northfield Township Community Center on Main Street in Whitmore Lake. Officials say the purpose of the board retreat is to provide members an opportunity to brainstorm and have an open discussion to identify goals and set priorities for the upcoming year. It’s an open meeting and members of the community are welcome to attend. The retreat is scheduled to run from 10am to approximately 4pm Saturday.



Additionally, officials remind that the Northfield Township offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (JM)