Former County Clerk's Office Employee Bound Over In Embezzlement Case

January 13, 2017

A former employee of the Livingston County Clerk’s Office charged with embezzlement has been bound over for trial.



46-year-old Colleen Marie Fortier is facing one count of embezzlement by a public official and recently waived her exam in 53rd District Court, sending her case to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial. Her arraignment was waived and future dates are pending.



In May, County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley discovered a financial irregularity involving the clerk’s office. An internal investigation was immediately initiated and Fortier was placed on unpaid administrative leave. The details surrounding the case have not yet been released, however Fortier reportedly resigned prior to the completion of the investigation. She worked for the county for approximately four years. Court records show the alleged embezzlement occurred between December of 2015 through May of 2016. (JM)