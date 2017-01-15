Lansing Woman Sentenced In Local Retail Fraud Case

January 15, 2017

The final suspect charged in an attempted retail fraud case at a local shopping center has been sentenced.



17-year-old Torrian Alicea was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court to 18 months of probation and three days of time already served in the Livingston County Jail. Her bond had been revoked after failing multiple drug tests and she later pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons and possession of alcohol by a minor. Alicea was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will expunge her record if she successfully completes probation. Alicea was one of four people arrested during an incident last July that began at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell Township. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was called by a clothing retailer about several individuals placing high priced items at or near the door. When a deputy pulled up, all four left the store, got into a nearby car and drove off before being pulled over just outside the mall entrance. Two of the suspects, who are African-American, are alleged to have exited the car and started making racial statements. Those two then fled across I-96 before eventually being surrounded and taken into custody.



The backseat passengers, Alicea and 20-year-old Zachery Winner of Haslett, obeyed commands and stayed in the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and found to contain a stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun, marijuana and alcohol. Winner was previously sentenced to three years of probation and 90 days in jail. The two suspects who fled the vehicle in the original incident are a 16-year-old juvenile male and 19-year-old Kaylyn Williams, who received a prison sentence of 15 months to 4 years. (JM)