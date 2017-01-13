Warrant Issued For Lansing Man Arrested After Police Chase Through Howell

January 13, 2017

A warrant has been issued for a Lansing man who failed to show up for sentencing for an attempted vehicle break-in in Genoa Township that led to a police chase.



18-year-old Laron Wilcox was to appear for a sentencing hearing in 53rd District Court Tuesday but never showed. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering a vehicle and court records show a warrant remains active. Wilcox was one of three suspects arrested for an August 3rd incident in which police said they tried to break into a car near the 2800 block of Ontario Court in Genoa Township. State Police from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the call and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene. The suspects refused to pull over and fled, with a chase ensuing through downtown Howell and then down D-19. When the vehicle attempted to enter westbound I-96, the trooper used a maneuver that caused the suspect vehicle to spin out of control into a ditch and rollover.



Wilcox was one of two passengers in the vehicle, which was reported stolen by Lansing Police, and was driven by 20-year-old Moses Lingua. Lingua already entered a plea in the case and will be sentenced January 19th. (JK)