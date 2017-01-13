New Emagine Theater One Step Closer To Hartland Township

January 13, 2017

As early as December movie goers could have a new state-of-the-art theater option in Hartland Township.



Thursday night planning commissioners approved site plans for a new 64,600 square foot Emagine Theater near M-59 and US-23. There was only one resident who voiced concern over the theater complex set to begin construction soon. The woman, who lives near the site in a condo development says she is worried about the increase in traffic and the additional parking lot lights detracting from the natural dark-sky. Planning commissioners approved the site-plan with the condition that some landscaping changes be made, and disagreed with a waver that would have created lighting issues.



Township Planner Troy Langer says they are excited to have the new theater in the township. He says the next stage is nearly going to be construction. Langer says they are going to get construction plans and have a pre-construction meeting, and then the township will issue a land use permit. He says they will be able to start construction fairly soon after that. Langer says the approval from the planning commission in a round-about way the last hurdle developers had to get over before they enter the construction phase.



Developer Ed Eickhoff from Ramco Gershenson says originally plans for the property included retail development. He says since 2008 the development landscape has changed, moving toward more entertainment and dining. Eickhoff says the theater, which will feature 10 screening rooms including a large screen E-MAX experience, is a better fit. Realtor for Emagine Theaters, Michael Southen told commissioners the theater will also feature luxury recliners rather than standard theater seats and in addition to traditional concessions, the theater will offer hot foods like barbecue. He says there will be a lounge and bar area in the theater as well.



Langer says developers also plan to ask the township for a liquor license to serve alcohol, but he expects that to happen later in the process. Along with the theater, developers asked for an amendment to the planned development to accommodate for signs, and restrict future businesses to sign limits. (DS)