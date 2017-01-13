Despite Recommendation, Brighton Twp. Officials Say Sewer Rate Hike Needed

January 13, 2017

The Brighton Twp. Board of Trustees, meeting in a budget workshop session Thursday night, took no action on a proposal to increase sewer rates by up to 20% for those on the township sewer system.



Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI that no action could be taken by the board on the sewer issue, since the township is required to hold a public hearing on the matter. The board was apprised of a township utilities committee meeting on Monday, in which the committee voted to recommend not increasing sewer rates at all. Instead, the committee recommends having the township cover, out of its general fund, the $200,000 in the sewer fund earmarked for legal expenses stemming from a class action lawsuit against the township.



A group of sewer users filed suit against the township last June, with some of them in attendance at the meeting Thursday. They say they are being charged excessive fees because the system was overbuilt, is at only 43% of capacity, and they are being forced to pay for the unused portion. Vick said that, based on the figures provided by Ken Palka of the CPA firm Pfeffer Hanniford and Palka, the rates need to be increased, saying funds must be set aside in case of a major component failure, particularly one involving grinders. Bob Potocki, an unsuccessful candidate for township supervisor in the November election, alleges that the township has done a poor job of overseeing the township’s sewer system and that it would be better for all concerned if the county took it over.



A “discovery” hearing is set for today in Livingston County Circuit Court before Judge David Reader, as requested by attorneys for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They are seeking to get copies of certain township documents related to the sewer issue. The township board will again discuss the proposed sewer rate increase at its next budget workshop on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. (TT)