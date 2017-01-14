Weekend Of Activities Planned In Milford To Celebrate Legacy Of Dr. King

January 14, 2017

An annual march through Milford Sunday will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



The Milford community is gearing up for its yearly celebration honoring the civil rights activist. Isaac Perry is the Chair of the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee. He says marchers will lineup starting around 12:15 at Prospect Hill in the Kroger parking lot with the march starting off at about 1pm. The march will end at the SHAC, or Suzanne Haskew Arts Center, where a ceremony will be held. There will also be a “Taste of the World” Culture Fair at the Carls Family YMCA from 3 to 5pm Sunday.



Perry says the Committee has also again partnered with the Community Sharing Outreach Center to offer the Empty Bowl Project event. The bowl painting event will be held at the SHAC from 4 to 7pm on Monday, January 16th. Funds raised from bowl purchases will be donated to Community Sharing to feed local people in need. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)