Icy Plunge Event Set For Later This Month

January 14, 2017

Local fundraising efforts are continuing for the Livingston County Polar Plunge later this month.



The annual event raises money for the Livingston County chapter of Special Olympics of Michigan, which provides free sports programs for local athletes with intellectual disabilities. Local individuals and teams have already begun fundraising for the event, which will be held on Saturday, January 28th in Leith Lake, located behind Brighton High School. It will be one of 25 plunges being held this year by Special Olympics Michigan, with over 200 athletes in Livingston County benefiting from the Brighton event.



Registration, along with a pre-plunge party, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities, will be held inside the school’s gymnasium. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The parade of costumes and awards will begin at 1:30 p.m. A link to more information and registration details can be found below (JK)